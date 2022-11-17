Left Menu

U.S. general plays down odds of near-term military victory in Ukraine

The top U.S. general on Wednesday played down the odds of any near-term, outright military victory by Ukraine, cautioning that Russia still had significant combat power inside of Ukraine despite suffering military setbacks in its invasion.

"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory -- defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they claim as Crimea -- the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference.

"Politically, there may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he added, saying Russia "right now is on its back."

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

