Left Menu

Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie

Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, despite some progress with a law that protects their rights and a landmark Supreme Court ruling designating them as a third gender.Salman Sufi, an aide to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, told The Associated Press that the decision to lift the ban was made by a committee that the premier had formed to evaluate the film.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:46 IST
Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan's Oscar entry, “Joyland,'' but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country, an aide to the prime minister said on Wednesday.

The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year's Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

But it has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors last week banned its showings at movie theaters, reversing a previous all-clear for release. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, despite some progress with a law that protects their rights and a landmark Supreme Court ruling designating them as a third gender.

Salman Sufi, an aide to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, told The Associated Press that the decision to lift the ban was made by a committee that the premier had formed to evaluate the film. The board approved the film with minor cuts, he said.

“The decision is a simple yet powerful message that the government stands by freedom of speech and safeguards it, and cannot allow mere smear campaigns or disinformation to be used as choking creative freedom,” Sufi said. He did not elaborate on which scenes would be cut.

“Transgender people are as much citizens of Pakistan as anyone else,” he said. ''We have launched a hotline for their issues as well from the prime minister's office and the prime minister is fully committed to safeguarding their rights.'' “Joyland” is scheduled for release in Pakistani cinemas on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022