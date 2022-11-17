Macron says France advancing cooperation with Indonesia on warplanes and submarines
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 10:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was advancing cooperation with Indonesia on the provision of warplanes and submarines.
He was speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) in Bangkok.
In February, Indonesia and France signed a $8.1 billion deal for 42 Rafale fighter jets, as part of a series of agreements that also included an order of two Scorpnene submarines, making Jakarta the biggest French arms client in Southeast Asia.
