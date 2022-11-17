Left Menu

UP: Two women killed as mound of mud falls over them

Two women were killed and as many others were injured critically when a mound of mud fell over them while they were taking out soil from a pit in Salempur village here, police said on Thursday. A police team took the deceased for post-mortem examination while the two injured women were admitted in a hospital where their condition remains critical, he added.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 17-11-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 10:58 IST
UP: Two women killed as mound of mud falls over them
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed and as many others were injured critically when a mound of mud fell over them while they were taking out soil from a pit in Salempur village here, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Bisauli police station area, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma.

''Four women were taking out mud from a pit in a field for their house when the mound of soil crashed over them,'' he said.

People working in nearby fields came to their rescue, but by the time they managed to pull them out, two of the women Poonam (27) and Pravesh (24) had died, the SP said. ''A police team took the deceased for post-mortem examination while the two injured women were admitted in a hospital where their condition remains critical,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022