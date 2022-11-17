Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren't Ukrainian
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 11:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin.
"That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims - sources
U.S. FCC commissioner to visit Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims - sources
U.S. FCC commissioner to visit Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms