U.N. publishes draft version of COP27 deal text

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.N. climate agency published on Thursday a first draft of what could be the overarching agreement from the COP27 climate summit.

The document was labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version.

Based on requests that summit delegations have sought to be included in the final deal, it provides a basis for negotiations over the coming days that are likely to substantially flesh out and rework the text.

