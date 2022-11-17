U.N. publishes draft version of COP27 deal text
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 11:45 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
The U.N. climate agency published on Thursday a first draft of what could be the overarching agreement from the COP27 climate summit.
The document was labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version.
Based on requests that summit delegations have sought to be included in the final deal, it provides a basis for negotiations over the coming days that are likely to substantially flesh out and rework the text.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
Advertisement