South Korea's Yoon says Saudi Arabia is key partner for economy, energy security

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday he hoped the two nations can expand cooperation in infrastructure, the defence industry and other sectors, calling the Middle Eastern country a key partner for its economy and energy security, Yoon's office said.

The two held a bilateral meeting in Seoul as the crown prince visited Asia's fourth-largest economy.

