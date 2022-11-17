Left Menu

Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping, impregnating minor cousin

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor cousin sister.

District and Sessions Judge Narendra Dutt on Wednesday convicted Virendra Lal (35) and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, to be given to the 11-year-old girl as compensation.

The court has also asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the girl for her education and rehabilitation, public prosecutor Mohan Pant said.

This is the highest amount of compensation to be paid to victims of such crimes in Uttarakhand, he said.

