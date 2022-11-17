Left Menu

South Africa police arrest Israeli gang leader wanted for attempted murder

South African police said on Thursday that they had arrested an Israeli gang leader wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in an early morning raid in an affluent Johannesburg suburb.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African police said on Thursday that they had arrested an Israeli gang leader wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in an early morning raid in an affluent Johannesburg suburb. The 46-year-old gang leader is attached to a criminal group called the Abergil Organisation and has been on Interpol's Red Notice list since 2015, police said in a statement.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. "According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities," the statement read, mentioning two incidents where the suspect allegedly placed bombs under and above a victim's vehicle.

"During an early morning take-down operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others, 12 firearms including 5 x assault rifles and 7 x pistols, 40,000 U.S. dollars," the police statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

