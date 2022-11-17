Assam Police neutralises newly-formed militant group

The Assam Police has neutralised the recently-formed militant Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA), a top official said on Thursday. Nine cadres of the group were arrested on Wednesday from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, he said.

Special director general of police G P Singh tweeted “@assampolice has neutralised a newly formed insurgent group APLA from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong area in less than four days. Nine cadres have been detained and weapons seized.

''We continue to have zero tolerance towards violence and groups professing violence,” he posted. The official said “We are not sure exactly when this group was formed, but we can say for sure that it was done very recently.

“These were cadres of Adivasi militant groups which are now in peace talks with the government. They had tried to re-group as a new faction,” he added.

