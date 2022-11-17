Left Menu

Assam Police neutralises newly-formed militant group

The Assam Police has neutralised the recently-formed militant Adivasi Peoples Liberation Army APLA, a top official said on Thursday. The official said We are not sure exactly when this group was formed, but we can say for sure that it was done very recently.These were cadres of Adivasi militant groups which are now in peace talks with the government.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:42 IST
Assam Police neutralises newly-formed militant group
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police has neutralised the recently-formed militant Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA), a top official said on Thursday. Nine cadres of the group were arrested on Wednesday from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, he said.

Special director general of police G P Singh tweeted “@assampolice has neutralised a newly formed insurgent group APLA from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong area in less than four days. Nine cadres have been detained and weapons seized.

''We continue to have zero tolerance towards violence and groups professing violence,” he posted. The official said “We are not sure exactly when this group was formed, but we can say for sure that it was done very recently.

“These were cadres of Adivasi militant groups which are now in peace talks with the government. They had tried to re-group as a new faction,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022