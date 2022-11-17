Left Menu

Gen Pande interacts with French Army chief; pays tribute to bravehearts at Arc de Triomphe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:43 IST
Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has interacted with his French counterpart Gen Pierre Schill and discussed issues of mutual interest during his ongoing visit to the European country.

The Chief of the Army Staff is on a visit to France from November 14 to 17, the Indian Army earlier said.

On Thursday, it tweeted a few pictures related to some of the events associated with his visit.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS received a Guard of Honour at the Les Invalides at #Paris. #COAS interacted with General Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff #FrenchArmy @CEMAT_FR and discussed issues of mutual interest,'' it tweeted.

In another tweet, the Indian Army wrote: ''In a solemn ceremony, #COAS also laid a wreath during the rekindling of the flame at Arc de Triomphe, #France and paid tribute to the #Bravehearts''.

Gen Pande on Sunday had left for France on a four-day visit with an aim to further strengthen the ''bonds of trust'' between the Indian and French armies amid the fast-evolving security matrix and the geopolitical situation.

Gen Pande will hold extensive talks with the top military brass of France including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the Army Staff and the Commander of the Land Combat Forces, the Indian Army had earlier said.

"The ever-expanding defence cooperation engagements which encompass a broad spectrum of activities have established a strong bonhomie across every level of the two Armies," the Army had said in a statement on November 13.

