Left Menu

'Fertiliser crunch' needs addressing after Black Sea deal's renewal - U.N. official

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:53 IST
'Fertiliser crunch' needs addressing after Black Sea deal's renewal - U.N. official
Rebeca Grynspan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A senior U.N. official involved in the Black Sea grain initiative negotiations on Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the deal, adding that work needed to continue on easing fertiliser exports.

"The renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative is good news for global food security and for the developing world," Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said on Twitter, calling it a "beacon of hope".

"Solving the fertilizer crunch must come next," she added, in an apparent reference to Russian demands that the global body help ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022