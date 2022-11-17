Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in the east

Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences. EXPLOSION IN POLAND

* Villagers in Przewodow in southeastern Poland, where the missile killed two people, struggled with the realisation that the war on their doorstep could reach them at any time. * NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war.

* Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president's top foreign policy advisor said. Ukrainian defence official Oleg Danilov said Ukraine had evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident, without giving any details. FIGHTING

* Russia pounded gas production facilities and a major missile factory in new missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. * Ukrainian forces control around 1% of territory in the eastern region of Luhansk, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the Russian-installed head of the area as saying.

* Investigators in Ukraine's recently liberated southern region of Kherson have uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left, Ukraine's interior minister was quoted as saying. * The top U.S. general said Ukraine's chances of any near-term, outright military victory were not high, cautioning that Russia still had significant combat power inside Ukraine.

GRAIN DEAL * A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports and due to expire on Nov. 19 was extended for 120 days. The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

* A senior U.N. official involved in the Black Sea grain initiative negotiations welcomed an agreement to extend the deal, adding that work needed to continue on easing fertiliser exports. DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he met U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Burns. Burns also met Russian President Putin's spy chief in Turkey this week. * French President Macron said G20 leaders agreed to push Russia towards defusing the conflict and expressed hope China could play a bigger mediation role in coming months.

* Russia hailed the G20 leaders' declaration, which mentions the "immense human suffering" caused by the war, as a "balanced text" that Russian diplomats worked hard to influence.

