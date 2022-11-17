President Ramaphosa attends G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Bali

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his participation in the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, this week.

He was accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

The summit brought together 20 of the world's leading economies to discuss challenges currently plaguing the world.

According to the Presidency, President Ramaphosa held bilateral discussions with several countries on the sidelines of the summit.

"On Tuesday…President Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Peoples Republic of China, His Excellency President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders affirmed the special strategic relationship between the two countries. The nations committed to grow the blossoming relationship with increased Chinese investment in infrastructure and bilateral trade," the Presidency said in a statement.

The two presidents also discussed issues of climate change, the BRICS group of countries and support for the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20.

"The Leaders affirmed a collective position on resolving global challenges through multilateral institutions. President Ramaphosa welcomed President Xi on His Excellency's support for China to hand over the chair of BRICS to South Africa in 2023, which coincides with 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

"The two leaders expressed support and agreement on the proposition of a permanent G20 African Union membership. South Africa and China consent on seeking commitments from developed economies to fulfil their Paris COP21 climate agreements. The two nations further committed on more ambitious climate action goals," the statement read.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mark Rutte, met for a bilateral meeting.

"President Ramaphosa welcomed the support from Netherlands on the South Africa Just Energy Transition- Investment Plan (SA JET-IP). The President further emphasised that for the plan to be realised South Africa will call for increased grant funding of SA JET-IP.

"South Africa and Netherlands have a diverse and substantial historic partnership, which remains strategic to date. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Mark Rutte agreed to continue the discussions on a working visit that the Netherlands will undertake to South Africa," the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa also met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong where the deepening of trade relations between the two countries was discussed.

"South Africa's exceptional relations with Singapore are focused on trade and investment promotion as well as collaboration in science and innovation, skills development, vocational training, port innovation and infrastructure development," the statement said.

