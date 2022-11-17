Japan PM Kishida urges open dialogue with China leader Xi ahead of summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Chinese leader Xi to engage in a frank and open discussion ahead of a summit between the two countries being held on Thursday in Thailand.
"Both China and Japan hold responsibilities in ensuring the security and peace of this region and wider international community," Kishida said to Xi at the opening remarks of the talks.
The summit marks the first leadership-level talks between the two countries in almost three years.
