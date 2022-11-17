Left Menu

Madras HC rejects plea to order CBI probe into Jaya's death

The report had indicted the former CMs close friend V K Sasikala and ordered investigation of others involved in the treatment.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:33 IST
Madras HC rejects plea to order CBI probe into Jaya's death
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov. 17 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Thursday held that the PIL petition seeking CBI probe into the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death at a corporate hospital here in 2016, is not maintainable.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, before which the petition from social and spiritual activist R R Gopaljee came up for hearing today, dismissed the petition after directing him to exhaust the remedy of making representations to the CBI and other connected agencies.

According to petitioner, Justice Arumugasamy Inquiry Commission in its report submitted to the Tamil Nadu government on August 23 this year, had raised various questions of pertinence while finding certain persons to be involved in conspiracy, fault, lapse, criminality and ordered investigation to bring out the truth regarding the unfortunate demise of the former Chief Minister. Amongst others, it had categorically stated that the whole line of treatment was shrouded in secrecy and there was lack of transparency, as much as there was no authentic and reliable disclosure of facts pertaining to her exact health condition and the course of treatment, which necessitated investigation. The report had indicted the former CM's close friend V K Sasikala and ordered investigation of others involved in the treatment. It included the then Health minister C Vijayabaskar, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan, the then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and hospital chairman Dr Pratap C Reddy.

The panel was constituted by the previous AIADMK government to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa.

The bench said that the petition is not maintainable, as the petitioner had not approached the CBI and others with representations before filing the PIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022