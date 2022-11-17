Left Menu

Three detained in connection with blast on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track

Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track, a police official said on Thursday. Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained. The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:03 IST
Three detained in connection with blast on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track, a police official said on Thursday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited. ''Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained. Another person from whom they purchased the explosive has also been detained,'' Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) ADG Ashok Rathore told reporters. The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena. The juvenile is 17 years old. The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022