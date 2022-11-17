Left Menu

Thane: Man trapped in home fire rescued, blaze doused

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:51 IST
Thane: Man trapped in home fire rescued, blaze doused
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old man trapped in a fire in his home in Naupada area of Thane city on Thursday was rescued and the blaze was doused in half an hour, an official said.

The fire broke out at 4:40pm in the prayer room situated on the second floor of Veer Dhaval Ghag's ground-plus-two storey bungalow, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''He was recused by Thane fire services personnel. The blaze was doused in thirty minutes,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022