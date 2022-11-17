Thane: Man trapped in home fire rescued, blaze doused

A 68-year-old man trapped in a fire in his home in Naupada area of Thane city on Thursday was rescued and the blaze was doused in half an hour, an official said.

The fire broke out at 4:40pm in the prayer room situated on the second floor of Veer Dhaval Ghag's ground-plus-two storey bungalow, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''He was recused by Thane fire services personnel. The blaze was doused in thirty minutes,'' he said.

