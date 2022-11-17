Left Menu

Ukrainian presidential adviser hails MH17 ruling in The Hague

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:11 IST
A Dutch court ruling on Thursday on the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine sent a strong signal that "every war crime committed by the Russians" will be investigated and "brought to a conclusion", a senior Ukrainian official said.

A court in The Hague said Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine and that Russia had overall control of separatist forces at the time.

"It can be said that this is the strongest signal to the whole world, including Russia itself, that every war crime committed by the Russians will be documented, investigated and brought to a conclusion. No matter how much time it takes," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

