Left Menu

14 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:33 IST
14 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 14 Indian fishermen and a trawler for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Navy said they were arrested off the coast of Vettilaikerni in the northern Jaffna district on Wednesday.

“Sri Lanka Navy has stepped up its patrols and operations in Sri Lanka’s waters to curb illegal fishing practices of fishing trawlers”, the Navy said.

A report from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu said that an Indian fisherman, identified as Johnson, sustained injuries to his eye after being allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy during the operation.

The Navy said that a total of 228 Indian fishermen and 30 trawlers had been seized so far this year.

Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022