Pelosi to pass leadership torch as top U.S. House Democrat -news website Puck

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:33 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to pass the leadership torch for House Democrats and throw her support behind congressman Hakeem Jeffries, news website Puck reported on Thursday.

Pelosi plans to announce her intentions in remarks before the House at noon (1700 GMT), where she will say she plans to stay in Congress as a backbench lawmaker, Puck reporter Tara Palmeri wrote.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

