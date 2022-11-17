Pelosi to pass leadership torch as top U.S. House Democrat -news website Puck
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to pass the leadership torch for House Democrats and throw her support behind congressman Hakeem Jeffries, news website Puck reported on Thursday.
Pelosi plans to announce her intentions in remarks before the House at noon (1700 GMT), where she will say she plans to stay in Congress as a backbench lawmaker, Puck reporter Tara Palmeri wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Danes hand Social Democrats mandate to form government
White House announces $13.5 bln funding to help households with energy bills
North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells, says White House
FACTBOX-Democrats and Republicans clash in election lawsuits ahead of U.S. midterms
U.S. sees no indications Russia readying nuclear weapons, White House says