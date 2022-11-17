Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Thursday

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 17: * DMRC submitted before the HC that its request to the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the arbitral award passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited will be examined by the government in entirety for taking an informed decision.

* HC asked the Delhi government to decide within two months whether it would grant ex-gratia compensation to the 49-year-old widow of an assistant traffic inspector who succumbed to COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus while performing his designated duties during the second wave of the pandemic.

* HC directed south Delhi's Jor Bagh Association to explain whether it enjoys the privilege of locking colony gates after a plea raised the issue of inconvenience and hindrance caused to people residing in the nearby localities due to closed gates.

* HC has permanently restrained over 700 websites from unlawfully streaming Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Bhuj: The Pride of India'' and confirmed its earlier order blocking the rogue websites.

* HC has upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for kidnapping a 10-year-old child for ransom and murdering him after getting money, saying the modus operandi adopted by the convict was clearly diabolical.

* HC has refused to grant bail to a man, who was allegedly found in possession of 80 kg of banned contraband 'ganja', saying investigation has uncovered that several such transactions have taken place in the past, running through different states of the country.

* HC asked a railway claims tribunal here to determine the amount of compensation to be awarded to the family of a man who fell from a train and succumbed to his injuries.

