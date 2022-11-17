Left Menu

5 people sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:58 IST
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for gunning down a man at a mosque in Khedi Firocabad village in the Kakroli area here.

District and sessions judge C Prakash convicted Bhura, Sada Hasan, Munawwar, Zaheer Aalam, and Mudassir in the case and also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on each one of them.

District government counsel Rajiv Sharma said Mohammad was shot dead by the accused over an old enmity.

