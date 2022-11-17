5 people sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for gunning down a man at a mosque in Khedi Firocabad village in the Kakroli area here.
District and sessions judge C Prakash convicted Bhura, Sada Hasan, Munawwar, Zaheer Aalam, and Mudassir in the case and also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on each one of them.
District government counsel Rajiv Sharma said Mohammad was shot dead by the accused over an old enmity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
