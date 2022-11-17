2 arrested with hand grenade in Amritsar
PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons, including one who had jumped parole in a drugs case, were arrested here on Thursday with a hand grenade, police said.
Parkash Singh and Angrej Singh were nabbed during checking at the Amritsar-Jalandhar bypass road, they said.
Parkash had jumped parole in a drugs case and Angrej also faces several criminal cases, according to police.
The police said Rs 1 lakh cash and a car were also recovered from the accused.
Further investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angrej
- Angrej Singh
Advertisement