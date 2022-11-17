2 arrested with hand grenade in Amritsar

Two persons, including one who had jumped parole in a drugs case, were arrested here on Thursday with a hand grenade, police said.

Parkash Singh and Angrej Singh were nabbed during checking at the Amritsar-Jalandhar bypass road, they said.

Parkash had jumped parole in a drugs case and Angrej also faces several criminal cases, according to police.

The police said Rs 1 lakh cash and a car were also recovered from the accused.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

