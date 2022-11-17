EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:23 IST
EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday.
"Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes," the Presidency said in a tweet.
