Haryana: Woman sarpanch booked for indulging in celebratory firing

A woman sarpanch of a village here has been booked for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday after a video of Darba Kalan village sarpanch Santosh Beniwal went viral on social media, they said.

In the purported video, Beniwal is seen dancing with two other women and firing in the air with a pistol.

''A video went viral on social media platforms in which Santosh Beniwal, the sarpanch of Darba Kalan village, is seen indulging in celebratory firing. She was elected as sarpanch last week,'' Station House Officer of Nathusari Chopta police station Sub-Inspector Ram Kumar told PTI over the phone.

A case has been registered in the matter on a complaint by a police official from Sirsa, he said.

''We have launched an investigation into the case,'' he added.

The case has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions under the Arms Act and the IT Act, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)