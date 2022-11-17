Left Menu

Man rapes minor in Rajasthan

A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in an inebriated condition in Rajasthans Nagaur district five days ago, police said. The man sent the elder sister to call her mother and finding the five-year-old girl alone there, he raped her.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:23 IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in an inebriated condition in Rajasthan's Nagaur district five days ago, police said. On November 11, the accused Dilip alias Dalia entered the victim's house in her parents' absence. Meanwhile, the minor's elder sister and younger brother were at home, SP Rammurthi Joshi said. The man sent the elder sister to call her mother and finding the five-year-old girl alone there, he raped her. He fled the spot after the elder sister returned and screamed at him, police added.

