Man rapes minor in Rajasthan

A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in an inebriated condition in Rajasthan's Nagaur district five days ago, police said. On November 11, the accused Dilip alias Dalia entered the victim's house in her parents' absence. Meanwhile, the minor's elder sister and younger brother were at home, SP Rammurthi Joshi said. The man sent the elder sister to call her mother and finding the five-year-old girl alone there, he raped her. He fled the spot after the elder sister returned and screamed at him, police added.

