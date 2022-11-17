Nine claiming to be Maoists approach Assam govt for 'surrender'

Nine people claiming to be Maoists have approached the Assam government for ''surrender'', a police officer said on Thursday.

While one of them is known to have links with Left-wing extremists, the others do not have any such police records, he said.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said that as per instructions, these people have been detained.

Police is verifying whether these people have any connection with the Maoists as they have claimed.

''One of them has Maoist links but for others, we are examining their claim,'' the ASP said.

Another official said their claim is being verified as people without any links with any proscribed outfit try to project themselves as rebels and ''surrender'' to take benefit of government welfare schemes meant for former militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)