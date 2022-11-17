Left Menu

Man ends life after wife's death in accident

A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday three days after his pregnant wife died in an accident in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, police said.Ramesh Kanaskar consumed some poisonous substance in the early hours of Thursday, said an official.On November 14, Kanaskar was riding motorcycle with his mother-in-law and wife Vidya 22 riding pillion in Warulwadi area of Junnar tehsil.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 23:31 IST
Man ends life after wife's death in accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday three days after his pregnant wife died in an accident in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, police said.

Ramesh Kanaskar consumed some poisonous substance in the early hours of Thursday, said an official.

On November 14, Kanaskar was riding motorcycle with his mother-in-law and wife Vidya (22) riding pillion in Warulwadi area of Junnar tehsil. They ran into a speed breaker, so Vidya got down, but was hit by an approaching tractor trolley carrying sugarcane. She died on the spot, said the police official.

Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022