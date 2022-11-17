Left Menu

Egyptian-British activist was close to death when he broke hunger strike - family

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 23:43 IST
Egyptian-British activist was close to death when he broke hunger strike - family
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The family of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah said on Thursday that he had broken his hunger strike after collapsing in prison in a "near-death experience" and having a cannula inserted into his body to revive him.

Abd el-Fattah had also been restrained in his cell after refusing to submit to a medical examination and hitting his head against the wall, the family said in a statement after visiting him in prison for the first time in weeks.

Abd el-Fattah had been on hunger strike since April 2 against his detention and prison conditions.

Also Read: Germany's Scholz raises issue of Egyptian-British hunger striker at climate summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022