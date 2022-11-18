Left Menu

Mumbai: Man 'pushes' his girlfriend off building's water tank, leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his BPO employee girlfriend by pushing her off the water tank of a residential building in suburban Dahisar following an argument, in which she suffered grievous injuries, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 09:33 IST
Mumbai: Man 'pushes' his girlfriend off building's water tank, leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his BPO employee girlfriend by pushing her off the water tank of a residential building in suburban Dahisar following an argument, in which she suffered grievous injuries, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the building where one of the friends of the accused lives, he said. The victim, Priyangi Singh, fell 18 feet from the water tank located on the terrace of the 15th-floor building, the official of Dahisar police station said. ''As per the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused was in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with Priyangi while they were sitting on the water tank. He then pushed her off the tank in a fit of rage,'' he said.

She suffered a major injury on the spine and underwent a surgery at a hospital here, the official said.

The accused is resident of Borivali (West) and also a BPO staffer, while the victim resided in Malad with her family. The police have summoned the friend of the accused to record his statement, the official said. ''We are gathering information about the aggregator cabs that the accused hired to first take Priyangi to his Borivli flat after the incident and then to her Malad home around 8 am,'' he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the building as it is not clear what exactly happened at the time of the incident, he said. \size=''5''> The accused and the victim knew each other since school. The accused had joined a BPO company three months ago. They frequently quarrelled, but this time it was worse, the official said.\ Police have registered a case against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced in a local court on Thursday, which remanded him a five-day police custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022