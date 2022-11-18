Left Menu

Young vlogger, his friend held in Kerala for carrying banned drug & gun

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The excise department in Kerala has arrested a 28-year-old popular vlogger and his friend for allegedly possessing methamphetamine drug and a country-made gun here.

A team of excise department officials arrested Vignesh and his friend Vineeth (25) on Thursday night after the car they were travelling in crashed into an excise barricade and tried to escape from Walayar checkpost in Palakkad district.

''The Walayar excise intelligence team was conducting inspection but the duo did not stop the vehicle, rammed the barricade and escaped. The information was passed to other units and we apprehended them from Chandra Nagar in Palakkad,'' an excise official told PTI.

The official said they seized 20.44 grams of methamphetamine, a banned drug, and a country-made gun from the car.

Vignesh, who has over eight lakh followers on social media, and Vineeth were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The excise officer said they will be preparing a report to be submitted to the police which will then take a decision on the seized gun.

