Left Menu

Maha: Man beaten, stabbed to death by colleagues in Palghar

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by three of his colleagues over a petty dispute in Vasai of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:44 IST
Maha: Man beaten, stabbed to death by colleagues in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by three of his colleagues over a petty dispute in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Kaman area of Vasai on Thursday evening, an official from Valiv police station said.

The victim Jaynato Nimai Mandal, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was employed as a construction worker, he said.

The victim and three of his colleagues had quarreled over a petty dispute. In a fit of rage, the trio beat up the victim and one of them stabbed him to death, the official said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022