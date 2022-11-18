Left Menu

58 per cent quota in jobs: SC issues notice on Chhattisgarh govt's plea against HC order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:15 IST
58 per cent quota in jobs: SC issues notice on Chhattisgarh govt's plea against HC order
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday sought response on an appeal challenging a Chhattisgarh High Court order which set aside the state government's 2012 decision to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath issued notices to Guru Ghasidas Sahitya Avam Sanskriti Academy against the September 19, 2022 order of the high court.

The state government, in its plea filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi, contended that the Chhattisgarh High Court passed the order without examining the facts of the case and the figures supplied.

The high court had set aside the state government's 2012 decision to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions and held that reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling is unconstitutional.

The HC had delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the state government's decision to amend reservation rules in 2012. According to the 2012 amendment, the quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs) was slashed by four per cent to 12 per cent, while reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) was increased by 12 per cent — from 20 per cent to 32 per cent. The reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was kept unchanged at 14 per cent.

After the amendment, the cumulative reservation in the state went up to 58 per cent breaching the 50 per cent ceiling limit.

In the same year, Guru Ghasidas Sahitya Avam Sanskriti Academy and other petitioners challenged it in the high court.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner had submitted that as the reservation has exceeded 50 per cent, it has violated the principles of equality of opportunity under Article 16(1) of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022