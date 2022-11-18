Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners

Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean Turnell, former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo were released.

