Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean Turnell, former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo were released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Junta
- U.S.
- Sean Turnell
- Myanmar
- Zaw Min Tun
- Japanese
- Toru Kubota
- British
- Kyaw Htay Oo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar junta responsible for crisis, says Indonesia foreign minister
Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians
World News Roundup: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in 'clear assassination' attempt; Myanmar junta responsible for crisis, says Indonesia foreign minister and more
Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians
India to play Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers