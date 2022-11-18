Left Menu

Turkish court arrests 17 suspects over Istanbul blast -Anadolu

The Turkish government quickly blamed Kurdish militants for the blast and police have said the suspected bomber was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, have denied involvement.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:09 IST
Turkish court arrests 17 suspects over Istanbul blast -Anadolu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court ordered the pre-trial detention of 17 people suspected of being involved in an explosion this week in central Istanbul that killed six people, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday. The detainees were among a group of almost 50 people Istanbul police had rounded up earlier this week after the attack, and include the suspected bomber, which police identified as Syrian national Ahlam Albashir.

Anadolu said the others detainees included the person who drove the bomber, and others the authorities have accused of "murder with a bomb" and "disrupting the unity and integrity of the state". More than half the suspects detained were to be deported, the agency reported. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which injured more than 80 people on Istiklal Avenue, a busy and historic pedestrian strip. The Turkish government quickly blamed Kurdish militants for the blast and police have said the suspected bomber was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, have denied involvement. Anadolu quoted suspected bomber Albashir as telling police and prosecutors that she had arrived in Turkey in July after taking orders from the YPG. Albashir was also quoted as saying that she did not know what was in the bag that she was told to leave at the scene of the explosion, and that it was given to her by another suspect who later fled Turkey.

A spokesman for the YPG did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. It is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Ankara says the YPG is a wing of the PKK. Washington has allied with the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, causing a rift with NATO ally Turkey. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday 13 people injured in the attack were still in hospital, with two in intensive care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022