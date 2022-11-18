Left Menu

NHRC reconstitutes core group of human rights defenders, NGOs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:17 IST
NHRC reconstitutes core group of human rights defenders, NGOs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reconstituted its core group of human rights defenders and NGOs, an official notification said.

Former BJP MLA and Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty, Suhas Chakma, director of Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG), and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee are part of the reconstituted 13-member team.

The core group has the job of identifying areas of cooperation between the NHRC and NGOs along with devising mechanisms for continuous and meaningful interaction of the NHRC with the civil society, according to the terms of reference mentioned in the notification.

The notification also mentioned that the group will also review the outreach of the benefits of policies and welfare schemes and help in issuing advisories to fill gaps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022