Pak defence ministry yet to start process of 'discharge summary' for Army chief Gen. Bajwa: Report

Pakistan's Ministry of Defence is yet to issue the mandatory summary for the discharge of incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa despite his retirement date of November 29 approaching fast, according to a media report on Friday.

Under Rule 12 of the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) should issue the 'discharge summary' of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to pave the way for the appointment of his successor.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that consultations on the army chief's appointment will begin after November 18 or 19. He also rejected reports of a deadlock between former premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari over the name of the next Army chief.

Gen. Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that ambiguity looms over the process of new appointment for reasons beyond the rumored impasse as the notification of retirement of the COAS remains to be issued.

According to a 2019 Supreme Court judgment concerning the extension of the COAS, the procedure whereby the then government had appointed General Bajwa as the army chief, had involved a multistep process.

First, a summary for the prime minister for the retirement of General Raheel Sharif, Bajwa's predecessor, was moved by the MoD on November 15, 2016. The premier gave his advice to the president to promote General Bajwa to the rank of General and approved the retirement of General Raheel on November 28, 2016.

It was only then that the MoD notified the promotion of General Bajwa and appointed him as COAS on November 29, 2016.

Earlier this week, ousted premier Imran Khan, while referring to the matter of the new Army chief's appointment, accused the government of bringing changes to the Army Act ''for its own benefit''.

He said that all appointments made by the incumbent government were made for ''personal benefits''.

However, the Express Tribune newspaper said official sources have dismissed the speculation, saying that there is no such plan as the president could comfortably block any such amendment or ordinance before November 27.

The debate over the appointment of the new chief has intensified since the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, confirmed last week that General Bajwa would doff off his uniform on November 29 at the completion of his six-year tenure.

The debate is also linked to the current political stalemate stemming from Khan's long march demanding early elections.

Political observers are of the view that one of the objectives of Khan's long march is to influence the army chief's appointment even though Khan has denied such claims.

Given the past practice, the defence ministry will send a list of the top five generals to the Prime Minister's Office for the appointment of the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the chief of the army staff.

However, the prime minister can ask for more names if he is not satisfied with the list.

The summary for the appointments of key slots in the military will likely be moved closer to the retirement date of Gen Bajwa. The formal announcement is likely to be made only a few days before the change of guard.

Former president Zardari has said he strongly believes in the procedure laid out for promotions in the army and the process should not be politicised.

"The army chief's appointment should not be politicised at any cost," he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the decision about the next army chief in accordance with the law.

However, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in the Khan's government has said that President Arif Alvi would fulfill his constitutional responsibility regarding the appointment of the army chief.

"Let me just clarify that whatever step the president takes will have complete backing from Imran Khan," he tweeted.

Alvi is key in the appointment as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will move the summary which will be signed by the president.

He cannot reject the summary but delay it for a brief period.

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

