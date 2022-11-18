Kolkata Tea Auction Comparison

Barring Darjeeling tea, a rising trend in demand for all other categories of teas was in evidence during Sale-46, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said today.

CTC, Orthodox leaf and Dust teas saw a rise in demand while Darjeeling leaf marked a falling trend in demand as compared to the last auction, he added.

A total of 25,85,246 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 201.60 per kg whereas 25,00,860 kg was claimed at an average price of Rs 209.66 per kg during the last auction.

Similarly, 16,67,410 kg of Orthodox leaf was demanded at a reduced price of Rs 288.92 as compared to 14,91,022 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 296.39 per kg during the previous week. Dust tea also marked a rise in demand during this auction which was held on November 16 to November 18, 2022. A total of 10,95,416 kg was demanded at a reduced average price of Rs 218.59 per kg as compared to 10,56,021 kg which was claimed at an average price of Rs 225.05 per kg during Sale-45.

On the contrary, while the demand for Darjeeling leaf was good as compared to the offered quantity (about 64.58 per cent of total offerings), there was a fall in total demand during the current session. A total of 42,891 kg was claimed at a reduced average price of Rs 339.18 per kg while 42,987 kg was demanded at an average price of Rs 373.53 per kg during the previous auction.

A total of 176 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-46, whereas there were 172 buyers operated during Sale-45, the official said. In the case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of buyers was 133, 54 and 90 respectively, he added. During Sale-45, 131 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 58 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 79 buyers consumed Dust teas.

