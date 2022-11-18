Left Menu

Madras HC declines immediate relief to doctors in footballer death case

They have been receiving hundreds of threatening calls and messages, they added.The judge was entertaining criminal original petitions from Dr Paul Ramshankar 34 of Avadi and Dr Somasundar 34 of Pallikaranai, who performed the surgery on Priya, seeking advance bail.Opposing the anticipatory bail, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammad Jinnah submitted that the expert committee, which was appointed to probe into the death, in its finding had reported serious lapses on the part of the doctors.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 19:11 IST
Madras HC declines immediate relief to doctors in footballer death case
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov. 18 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday declined to come to the immediate rescue of the doctors, who apprehended arrest following the death of a teen footballer at the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital here on November 15.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira observed that it was too early to grant any relief to Dr Paul Ramshankar and Dr. Somasundar, who apprehended arrest following the death of Priya. The incident had occurred just three days ago and the investigation was at the initial stage, the judge pointed out and suggested to the duo to surrender before the police and co-operate with the prosecution.

To this, the counsel for the petitioners replied that their clients could not even go to the police station. The matter is already politicized. They have been receiving hundreds of threatening calls and messages, they added.

The judge was entertaining criminal original petitions from Dr Paul Ramshankar (34) of Avadi and Dr Somasundar (34) of Pallikaranai, who performed the surgery on Priya, seeking advance bail.

Opposing the anticipatory bail, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammad Jinnah submitted that the expert committee, which was appointed to probe into the death, in its finding had reported serious lapses on the part of the doctors. Whether the case fell under medical negligence or criminal negligence has to be ascertained by the probe and no blanket orders could be given now.

And the judge adjourned the matter by two weeks. In the meantime, the doctors could surrender before the police if they wished to do so.

ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022