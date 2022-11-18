Poland will not give Russians visa to attend OSCE meeting- spokesman
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:48 IST
Poland will not grant a Russian delegation visas to attend an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Lodz on December 1-2, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday
"We are not giving them visas," Lukasz Jasina said.
