FACTBOX-Soccer-Senegal v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
Senegal play Netherlands in the World Cup in Doha on Nov. 21. * The Dutch are three times runners-up but failed to qualify for Russia 2018. * Senegal are one of three African countries to reach a World Cup quarter-final. * Senegal were unbeaten in their last four warm-up matches before the tournament. Previous meetings: The teams have never previously met at the World Cup.
- Country:
- Qatar
Senegal plays the Netherlands in the World Cup in Doha on Nov. 21. When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 1900, local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)
Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 40,000
Key stats: * Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 15 matches.
* The Netherlands' last defeat was against the Czech Republic in the last 16 at Euro 2020. * The Dutch are three times runners-up but failed to qualify for Russia 2018.
* Senegal is one of three African countries to reach a World Cup quarter-final. * Senegal was unbeaten in their last four warm-up matches before the tournament.
Previous meetings: The teams have never previously met at the World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christian
- World Cup
- Czech Republic
- Doha
- Dutch
- African
- Netherlands
- Senegal
- Russia
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Japan seek quarter-final spot after 'Agony of Doha'
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator: TTF gas futures market is healthy, price cap unwise
Dutch government to apologise for role in colonial-era slavery
Erdogan says agreed with Putin grains should go to poor African countries for free
Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free