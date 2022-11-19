Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Senegal v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

Senegal play Netherlands in the World Cup in Doha on Nov. 21. * The Dutch are three times runners-up but failed to qualify for Russia 2018. * Senegal are one of three African countries to reach a World Cup quarter-final. * Senegal were unbeaten in their last four warm-up matches before the tournament. Previous meetings: The teams have never previously met at the World Cup.

Senegal plays the Netherlands in the World Cup in Doha on Nov. 21. When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 1900, local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 40,000

Key stats: * Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 15 matches.

* The Netherlands' last defeat was against the Czech Republic in the last 16 at Euro 2020. * The Dutch are three times runners-up but failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

* Senegal is one of three African countries to reach a World Cup quarter-final. * Senegal was unbeaten in their last four warm-up matches before the tournament.

Previous meetings: The teams have never previously met at the World Cup.

