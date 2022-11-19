Left Menu

MP: Two minor sisters kidnapped, raped in Guna district; two held

PTI | Guna | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two minor sisters were allegedly kidnapped and raped in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Saturday.

The police have apprehended two of the accused, one of them a minor, for the crime that took place at a village on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, an official said.

A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered following submissions of the victims, aged 13 and 17, in the court, superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

One of the accused used to ferry the sisters to school and back. He conspired with his 16-year-old friend, Dharnavada police station in-charge Gopal Choubey said, adding that efforts are on to arrest two more accused.

As per the complaint, the sisters were kidnapped when they had stepped out to relieve themselves in a deserted place on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, he said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girls and made them inhale a sedative. They took them to a place nearby and raped them, the official said.

The accused also allegedly warned the girls and threatened to kill their family members, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

