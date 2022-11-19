Left Menu

BSF jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances at his farm in Rajasthan's Churu

In the morning, he visited his farm in Ratan Nagar police station area, from where he later called his nephew, saying he was feeling uneasy.When the family members rushed to the farm, Saini was lying unconscious.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:03 IST
BSF jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances at his farm in Rajasthan's Churu
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BSF jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a farm in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday, police said.

Vinod Kumar Saini (35) had come home on leave a few days ago. In the morning, he visited his farm in Ratan Nagar police station area, from where he later called his nephew, saying he was feeling uneasy.

When the family members rushed to the farm, Saini was lying unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

His family members have claimed that there were marks around his neck.

The police said the reason for the death will be ascertained in the postmortem report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022