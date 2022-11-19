Taiwan's APEC representative says met China's Xi briefly
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
The founder of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC said on Saturday that he had briefly met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.
Morris Chang, Taiwan's representative to the summit, told reporters that he had congratulated Xi on the recently ended 20th congress of China's ruling Communist Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Taiwanese
- TSMC
- Chinese
- Bangkok
- Chang
- Communist Party
- Taiwan
- APEC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more
Xi tells Scholz China and Germany should work together during 'times of change and turmoil'
Bronze in Tokyo 2020 Olympics changed a lot of things: Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas
Why Prince Andrew and Prince Harry can fill in for the King, and how the law might change
Spain briefly closes part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over