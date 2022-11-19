Left Menu

Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing

More than 80 others were wounded.Anadolu Agency said the court released three other suspects from custody pending trial, and ordered the deportation of 29 people who were rounded up by police.Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 19-11-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 17:20 IST
Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Police in Bulgaria have detained five people in connection with the bombing that killed six people in Turkey's largest city last weekend, the Bulgarian prosecution service said on Saturday.

The detained individuals were charged with helping one of the people who carried out the November 13 bombing on a busy Istanbul street, Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for Bulgaria's chief prosecutor, said.

They are accused of providing "logistical assistance" to help the person flee, but Mileva did not say whether that suspect remained at large.

The nationalities and identities of the people held in Bulgaria were not given.

The state-run Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday that anti-terrorism police in Istanbul had detained eight others suspected of assisting those who carried out the bombing.

On Friday, a Turkish court ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial, accusing them of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill.

Officials said a bomb that exploded on Istanbul's bustling Istiklal Avenue — a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants — killed six people, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.

Anadolu Agency said the court released three other suspects from custody pending trial, and ordered the deportation of 29 people who were rounded up by police.

Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish groups have denied involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022