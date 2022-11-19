Updated draft COP27 climate treaty published by U.N.
The U.N. climate agency published on Saturday an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 climate summit, with a partial text on the contentious issue of "loss and damage" payments to countries hit by climate-driven disasters.
The draft left a placeholder text in the section for funding arrangements on loss and damage.
