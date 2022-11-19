Boy, 16, dies of electrocution in UP

A Class 10 student was electrocuted to death here on Saturday when he came in contact with a broken high tension wire on his way to a coaching class. Circle Officer Devanand Bharti said, ''One Amit Kumar (16) was on his way to coaching class on Saturday morning when he accidently came in contact with a broken high tension wire dangling from an electric pole and electrocuted.'' Police have sent Kumar's body for a post mortem. They are yet to lodge a case in the matter.

