Boy, 16, dies of electrocution in UP
PTI | Deoria | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 17:58 IST
A Class 10 student was electrocuted to death here on Saturday when he came in contact with a broken high tension wire on his way to a coaching class. Circle Officer Devanand Bharti said, ''One Amit Kumar (16) was on his way to coaching class on Saturday morning when he accidently came in contact with a broken high tension wire dangling from an electric pole and electrocuted.'' Police have sent Kumar's body for a post mortem. They are yet to lodge a case in the matter.
