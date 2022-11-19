Union Minister Hardeep Puri launches Toilets 2.0 campaign
Clean and safe public restrooms and public spaces will improve the experience and quality of public life and that is why I am delighted to launch the Toilets 2.0. He expressed confidence that stakeholders would act together to make the campaign a success.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday launched 'Toilets 2.0' a nationwide campaign here on the occasion of the World Toilet Day-2022. The campaign aims to change the public and community toilets in urban India through collective action involving citizens and urban local bodies (ULBs).
Launching the campaign, Puri said, "India is set to go beyond the open defecation-free (ODF) narrative. Clean and safe public restrooms and public spaces will improve the experience and quality of public life and that is why I am delighted to launch the Toilets 2.0." He expressed confidence that stakeholders would act together to make the campaign a success.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Housing and Urban Affairs
- Puri
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- World Toilet
ALSO READ
Nepal’s Oli vows balanced ties with China, India if returned to power
Global space cooperation is an integral part of Indian space programme says official
M&S India Revamps its Loyalty Program to Merge with 'Sparks'
Centre needs to take specific steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game and politics: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Indian stock indices largely steady in early trade