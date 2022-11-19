Left Menu

Blast on railway track: More explosives recovered from supplier's house in Rajasthan

The samples have been sent to forensic science laboratory, they said.The ATS had on Thursday arrested Suwalka for supplying material and two others named Dhulchand and Prakash Meena for allegedly carrying out the blast.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 19-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 22:23 IST
Blast on railway track: More explosives recovered from supplier's house in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad has recovered bomb material and explosives from the house of Ankit Suwalka, who had allegedly supplied apparatus for the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track here recently, officials said on Saturday.

Sixty four detonators, cartridges, fuse wires and other material were recovered. The samples have been sent to forensic science laboratory, they said.

The ATS had on Thursday arrested Suwalka for supplying material and two others named Dhulchand and Prakash Meena for allegedly carrying out the blast. A minor, who was part of the activity, was detained.

Besides, Suwalka's father Bihari Lal was also apprehended. The father and son are in four-day police custody.

Saturday's search was carried out based on the information provided by Suwalka during interrogation, the officials said.

According to police, Bihari Lal and Suwalka were known for supplying explosives to local people and this prompted the main accused Dhulchand to approach them.

The explosion occurred at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the North Western Railway's Ajmer division here late last Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022